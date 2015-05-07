Pele 'stable' after prostate surgery

Pele is in a stable condition following surgery on a prostate condition - the second time the Brazil great has been admitted to hospital in six months.

The 74-year-old was treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo back in November for a urinary tract infection, which stemmed from an earlier procedure to remove kidney stones.

He was released from the facility in December, but on Thursday it emerged the three-time World Cup winner had been back in hospital with a separate issue, before returning home.

"Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital reports that the patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento [Pele] is hospitalised after having undergone surgical procedure of transurethral resection of the prostate," a brief statement read.

"He is now stable at his apartment. The hospital will provide a new statement as soon as there is new information."