Pellegrini: City don't need any new players

Manuel Pellegrini has made it clear Manchester City do not have any plans to add fresh faces to their squad in the January transfer window.

City have been linked with players such as Leroy Sane and Isco in recent weeks, while there has also been speculation they could bring in an extra defender to provide back-up for the injured Vincent Kompany.

However, Pellegrini feels there is no need to recruit new players at this point.

"There are no plans to bring in a replacement for Kompany," the City manager said at a news conference.

"I think the squad is complete. We are not really thinking of any particular player to bring in.

"Isco? I always have the same answer and that is that I do not talk about rumours."

City take on Watford on Saturday just one day after New Year's Day and Pellegrini has urged his players not to go overboard with their celebrations.

"I think all of the players must celebrate New Year's Eve," he added.

"I don't expect players in bed by midnight, but they can celebrate early and have a maximum of one o'clock."