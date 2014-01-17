Pellegrini cools Man City quadruple talk

The Etihad Stadium outfit are still active in the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, and sit one point adrift of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

Pellegrini is refusing to get ahead of himself, though, and claims Saturday's meeting with Cardiff City is the only thing on his mind.

"All of the players must know that winning tomorrow is the only important thing," he said on Friday.

"It’s not important for us to think about what happens in one or two months.

"I am absolutely sure that this Premier League will be very close with five or six teams fighting for the title, with maybe one or two points separating.

"It's so difficult to know what will happen in the future.

"We will try to do a good game for the fans - so far we are doing well but every game is different. They (Cardiff) only lost to Arsenal late on in the game so we are not thinking it will be an easy game.

Pellegrini is yet to make any moves in the January transfer window, and stressed he had no plans to do so at the moment.

"I know nothing about any (transfers); we are not concerned about this at the moment," he continued. "We are just thinking about Cardiff.

Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score in City's 5-0 demolition of Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday and Pellegrini is hoping to have the striker available for Saturday.

"He's coming from a long injury; he played just 20 minutes the other day," the Chilean added.

"He is in the squad list. We will see."