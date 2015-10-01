Pellegrini hails calm Aguero

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini lauded Sergio Aguero's character after the forward's late penalty winner against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Aguero coolly put away a 90th-minute spot-kick as City came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory in the Champions League clash in Germany on Wednesday.

The Argentina international sent goalkeeper Yann Sommer the wrong way from the penalty spot to give City their win.

Pellegrini was full of praise for Aguero, who was also fouled in the area to earn the spot-kick.

"Sergio had clear chances to score. It's not easy to score a penalty in the last minute, and when the foul for the penalty is on him also," he said.

"We know how important Sergio is for our team. We hope the whole team will change.

"Now we need the international break because we have eight injured players and we don't have many options.

"It is important for the players to beat Newcastle on Saturday and then after that we have 15 days."

City keeper Joe Hart also played a key role in the win, keeping out a Raffael penalty in the 20th minute.

The shot-stopper also received plenty of plaudits from his manager as City claimed a crucial win, their first points in Group D.

"Joe made three very important saves, he saved a penalty, after that he also made brilliant saves," Pellegrini said.

"The performance of Joe was very important for us."