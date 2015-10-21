Pellegrini hails City character after dramatic win over Sevilla

Manchester City showed great character in their dramatic 2-1 Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday, according to manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Yevhen Konoplyanka put the visitors ahead at the Etihad Stadium after half an hour, but an own goal from Adil Rami handed City an equaliser before half-time.

The game looked destined to finish as a draw until Kevin De Bruyne struck in stoppage time to seal three vital points for City in their quest to reach the Champions League last 16.

Pellegrini shifted his side's system midway through the second half when he replaced Wilfried Bony with Fernando, but the 62-year-old denied that his tactical change was the key.

"No, I don't think it was tactical. The team has good character," he told BT Sport after the match. "It was a close game and the two teams played very well, very concentrated.

"That was a very level game but with character we tried to the end and we got the goal.

"In that moment we needed to create chances, in a lot of the second half we didn't and we also didn't have too many other options on the bench, just defensive players. It was the way to play a bit more freely and to get Yaya [Toure] free."

City are now second in Group D, one point behind leaders Juventus.