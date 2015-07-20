Pellegrini hints at further City signings

Manuel Pellegrini has revealed that Manchester City could make further signings ahead of the new season, but stopped short of naming any targets.

City have been busy in the transfer window, signing Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling in a reported £49million move while also bringing in midfielder Fabian Delph from Aston Villa, as well as teenagers Patrick Roberts and Enes Unal from Fulham and Bursaspor respectively.

The Premier League club have been linked with Wolfsburg's Kevin De Bruyne and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as they seek to regain the Premier League title, having finished eight points behind champions Chelsea last season.

Pellegrini said ahead of Tuesday's International Champions Cup clash with Roma: "I don't talk about rumour and names.

"When we have the player that we want you will know in that moment but at the moment we just have Delph, Sterling and Patrick Roberts.

"We will see in the future maybe more players will arrive but we cannot talk about names because we are not sure who will come.

"Our target is to try and have the strongest squad. I am not talking about names or positions but in the next days probably you will see who will arrive here. We are trying to have only the strongest squad and we will see which is the position we need."