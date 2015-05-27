Pellegrini to make City defence a priority

Manuel Pellegrini says Manchester City's defending was a primary reason for their surrendering of the Premier League crown to Chelsea this season.

City finished eight points behind the eventual winners, having trailed Jose Mourinho's side for much of a below-par season.

A six-game winning run enabled City to secure second place from Arsenal, although Pellegrini's men were made to pay the price for dropping points against the likes of Burnley and QPR.

Having seen City top the scoring charts with 83 goals, the Chilean manager stated improved defending would be key to claiming the title back next term.

"It was losing stupid points that cost us. It must be an experience," he is quoted as telling The Mirror.

"I'm not happy with the way we've worked for the whole year. Not because of the gap with Chelsea but because we lost so many points against teams in relegated positions.

"It's very clear we need to improve in concentration. It's not normal that the teams [sic] who scores the most goals cannot be the champions.

"We also had the best goalscorer, the golden glove, the best goal difference.

"As a squad, the most important thing is to recover the title we have lost. We are not far away but we need to improve. We made too many mistakes.

"There are a lot of things to analyse, but I'm sure we will arrange it and that next season we can bring the title back."