Pellegrini: Manchester City not giving up on title

Manuel Pellegrini refuses to give up hope of winning the Premier League following Manchester City's scoreless draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

City could have narrowed the gap to leaders Leicester City to seven points with nine games to go had they emerged victorious, but the visitors failed to break down a resilient Norwich side scrapping for survival.

Pellegrini's men have taken just three points from the last five games, but Chilean still believes he can sign off his City tenure with a second title before being replaced by Pep Guardiola.

"Every time that you drop points it is harder, but you must continue thinking in a positive way," he told BBC Sport.

"We must always try to win the title while we mathematically can.

"We are disappointed. We had a good attitude, but we could not create space

"We tried to be aggressive with and without the ball. Of course we should create more in the last third. We were static up front."

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, meanwhile, was equally disappointed with the result, but remained optimistic about City's title chances, too.

"It was a disappointing performance. Myself and [Norwich goalkeeper] John Ruddy could have had the afternoon off," he said.

"You have to give credit to Norwich for how they defended. It's worked for them, but I'm not bothered about them. We weren't good enough to win the game. We needed more invention, more brilliance, and that wasn't available.

"It chops and changes at the top and we have to stay consistent to our beliefs. We believe we can win the league."