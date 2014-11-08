Pellegrini not worried about Chelsea lead

Third-placed City had to come from behind twice at Loftus Road on Saturday to earn a result that still means Jose Mourinho's side edged further ahead of the defending Premier League champions.

Rangers worried the City backline on numerous occasions, with Sergio Aguero coming to the rescue to cancel out Charlie Austin's opener and then Martin Demichelis second-half own goal.

But Pellegrini - who watched his side beaten by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League in midweek - remains upbeat.

"I'm not thinking about Chelsea," he told a post-match media conference. "I am thinking about our team.

"We have a lot of time, we have to play 27 games more. The championship is very long."

However, the Chilean did concede City's squad need to raise their performance levels to take the pressure off Aguero.

"At this moment he [Aguero] is a very important player for us," he added. "I always say that Sergio is a top player in the world.

"Maybe he needs the whole performance of the team to grow again.

"I think that it was not our best performance in defence, we must improve, but I don't divide the team up, we must improve in general."