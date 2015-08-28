Pellegrini prepared to wait for Otamendi

Manuel Pellegrini has no concerns that Nicolas Otamendi will be unable to make his Manchester City debut on Saturday as he waits for work permit.

The Argentina international signed from Valencia on August 20 but has yet to receive clearance to begin his career in England, meaning he will again be absent when City face Watford.

Pellegrini insists that is not a problem for the Premier League's early pace-setters, who look set to have Vincent Kompany and Eliaquim Mangala at the heart of their defence for another week.

"He's not yet ready with his work permit, but on Monday he will be ready," said the City boss.

"We didn't sign Otamendi for one or two games, we signed him for three or four years.

"At the moment we're doing really well at defending. But we don't just need a team, we need a squad to play in four competitions - around 60 games during the whole season - so it's very important to have a strong squad, more than just a good team."

Otamendi will have to wait until after the round of international games – that will see him be part of Argentina's squad against Bolivia and Mexico – to make his City debut.