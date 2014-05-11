Pellegrini proud of slick City's title triumph

City only needed a point to be crowned champions of England for a second time in three years and they finished off the job with a comfortable 2-0 home win over West Ham.

Samir Nasri and Vincent Kompany were on target in a one-sided encounter at the Etihad Stadium, as West Ham were unable to live with City's attacking threat.

Pellegrini's side have been a joy to watch this season and they only missed out on equalling Chelsea's record of 103 Premier League goals in a campaign by one.

The former Real Madrid coach is the first non-European manager to win the Premier League and also lifted the League Cup in his first season in England.

And the Chilean spoke of his pride at the brand of football produced by his side.

He said: "It's not just winning titles that is important, but it's the way you win them.

"It doesn't matter who you play, maybe it's easy to score a goal and then go behind the ball.

"We have players to play on the counter-attack, they are fast and technical, but again, I'm not criticising the way other teams play, but if it was me, I wouldn't be happy to win in that way.

"The fans enjoyed the whole season - we broke the records for the most goals scored by any team in England. It is the way we must play with the quality of players we have.

"Of course I am proud to manage this group of players and this club. It's a great honour to be the first manager from outside of Europe to win the title but I'm not the most important person.

"I think we all enjoyed this season – the players, me, the fans – because the team played very well, this is as important as winning the title.

"I congratulate all of the teams – it was a fabulous Premier League."