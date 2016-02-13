Pellegrini ready to welcome back stars for Spurs showdown

Manuel Pellegrini is excited at the prospect of having his big guns available for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham.

City slipped to fourth last weekend after a 3-1 home loss to leaders Leicester City, making this weekend's visit of Spurs a vital clash in Pellegrini's bid to sign off with a title-winning campaign.

And the Chilean is boosted by being able to field Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero together for the first time since September.

"It is always important to have your best players 100 per cent fit to play and it is important to have all of them together," he said.

"We started the season with Vincent, Silva, Toure and Aguero, all of them playing in the first five games.

"After that, for different reasons, this is the first time they will play together again.

"During this season so far I think we are doing very well, but now we have to try to finish in the best way."