Pellegrini refuses to blame officials

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini refused to blame the match officials following his side's 4-1 thrashing at Tottenham on Saturday.

Two of Spurs' goals - the first from Eric Dier and the third from Harry Kane - would not have stood had offside players been spotted by referee Mark Clattenburg's assistants but Pellegrini was more concerned by his side's defensive capitulation after they took the lead through Kevin De Bruyne.

The Argentine told BT Sport: "We didn't play very well in the first half against West Ham, or in the second half here. I don't want to talk about the goals because it's a mistake, the referee can make it.

"We must continue working, to continue playing as we did in the first 45 minutes. We must play every game as a final in the future."

Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela also netted for the home side with the former coming from a free-kick, as did Kane's goal not long after.

"In the second half it was two set-pieces, one decides the game, but after that they played very well," added Pellegrini.

"We defended some balls very badly. Two set-pieces, two goals."

Yaya Toure was taken off after 56 minutes and Pellegrini revealed the Ivory Coast midfielder had been carrying an injury coming into the game.

"There was a problem with his hamstring, he couldn't train during the week."