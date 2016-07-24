Pellegrini still waiting for right offer

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is yet to be "seduced" by a new job offer.

The Chilean left City and was replaced by Pep Guardiola in June, having won a Premier League and two League Cups.

Pellegrini was linked to the Chile job after Jorge Sampaoli's departure, but Juan Antonio Pizzi eventually filled the role.

The 62-year-old said he was yet to be offered a position that he truly wanted.

"Rather than naming them, none of the projects have seduced me," Pellegrini told Fox Sports Chile.

"The three years in England were very good, so I wanted to stay at a major level.

"The clubs did not convince me to take on another project."

Pellegrini coached the likes of Real Madrid, Malaga and Villarreal before his move to England.

While he may eventually consider coaching Chile, he said club football was still what he wanted.

Pellegrini said: "I like the day to day, Sunday after Sunday with games."