Pellegrini unconcerned by Guardiola rumours

Manuel Pellegrini is not concerned about reports that Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has agreed to take over at Manchester City.

Guardiola – a treble-winner with Barcelona before moving to Germany – has a contract with the Bundesliga champions until the end of the season.

The Spaniard has been linked with the City job, but the incumbent coach feels the work he has done speaks for itself.

"The only confidence I have always is about my work," Pellegrini, who led City to the Premier League title in 2013-14, said.

"I never have any problem about my work so it doesn't matter what rumours say, if not it is impossible to work in every big team.

"I don't analyse different rumours, people can talk or write about them if they want.

"It is not a lack of respect for me. In every big team, [Real] Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United – everywhere there is the same thing, so trusting in your work is important.

"The last time I saw Pep was the game we played one year ago against Bayern, but I don't talk about these kind of things."

Following the 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last time out in the league, Pellegrini is hoping City can string together a good run during the festive period.

However, the Chilean does not think being top of the Premier League over Christmas would set them up to reclaim the title.

"It is what I expect. We need to do it if we want to continue trying to be in first position in Premier League," he added.

"We also have to play one game more to be in the semi-final [of the League Cup], so it is also important to win that game.

"The more points you get between now and December the more chance you have of winning the Premier League, but it doesn't mean that if you lead in December you will win it.

"It is more important to be a solid team, a consistent team and try to recover our normal style of play and that will give us the points we need to win the Premier League."