Pellegrini under no Guardiola pressure at City

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini defended his tenure at the club in light of increasing speculation he will be replaced by Pep Guardiola at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich coach Guardiola is set to make an announcement on his future in the coming days, with the Spaniard tipped to leave the Bundesliga at the conclusion of the campaign.

City are potential suitors for the two-time Champions League winning manager, who has continuously been linked with Pellegrini's job.

But Pellegrini insisted he feels no pressure from City, believing his record at the club speaks for itself, having won the Premier League in his debut season and finishing second last year.

"We don't know what Pep will do next season. After that I think Pep is one of the best coaches in the world so if he doesn't continue at Bayern maybe a lot of teams can try to have him manage their team," Pellegrini said.

"In my case, I don't have any pressure about that.

"For me the only important thing is to see what I did in my career and if I finish this season winning the Premier League, to win two Premier Leagues in three years and [finish as] runner up [once] is very important. I'm very happy about my career and my work.

"If I am a manager for around 25 years in different countries and continents and different teams and come to England and have the highest scoring team in history here, that's something for me to be happy about."

However, as Pellegrini learned at Real Madrid in 2010, when he was sacked despite a club record-haul of 96 points, sometimes not even results can secure the mangers job.

"You can be happy about your season but after that the owners can make the decision if you continue or not," he said.

"That moment was the best Barcelona. With 96 points it should be impossible not to win the title but that year it happened."

City are in action on Monday in a potentially huge clash with fellow Premier League contenders Arsenal.