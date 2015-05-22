Pellegrini unsure over Milner future

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini remains unsure where midfielder James Milner will be playing his football next season.

Milner is out of contract at the end of the campaign, meaning he could make his final appearance for the deposed Premier League champions in City's clash with Southampton on Sunday.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Serie A side Inter are among those to have been linked with the England international.

"James must decide what he wants to do," Pellegrini said.

"That just belongs to him. I can't answer you.

"He asked the club to allow him to take the decision at the end of the season. He will do that in the right moment."

Asked about potential arrivals at City in the close-season, Pellegrini added: "We are going to finish the season on Sunday and after that we will see what we need."