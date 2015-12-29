Pellegrini: We should have beaten Leicester

Manuel Pellegrini believes Manchester City were worthy of a win after being held to a goalless draw at Leicester City.

The Premier League's two highest-scoring teams drew a blank on Tuesday, with the visitors having the better of the chances at the King Power Stadium.

And Pellegrini, whose side sit three points off top spot, reckons his men should have ended a winless away run in the top flight that stretches back to September.

"I think we did more than Leicester to win the game," Pellegrini told BT Sport. "We had more possession, more attempts, more options, but it was a tough game against a tough team playing away.

"We didn't come here to try to draw it. We didn't allow them to create options. I think we not only kept the ball, we went the whole game for the three points.

"This is a crucial period. I think at the end of January we will know exactly what position we are in. We will know if we are in the FA Cup and the final of the Capital One Cup and we have five or six very important Premier League games."

City's next three games are on the road at Watford in league, Everton in the League Cup and Norwich City in the FA Cup.