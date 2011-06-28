Pellerud: USA women need to change style

Pellerud, who coached Norway to victory at the 1995 tournament, said U.S. coach Pia Sundhage had no shortage of attacking options at her disposal in Germany but the side struggled against the top teams due to their midfield shape.

Instead of a controlled, possession-based style, the United States should rely on a more direct route to goal, Pellerud told ESPN on Monday.

"In my opinion, if the United States played a more direct game they would be even more dangerous with the attacking power they have," said Pellerud, who currently manages Trinidad and Tobago.

"That's been my main concern for a long time about the United States, the midfield shape. The midfield is rarely in balance. Against not-so-good teams they can always recover from a bad shape.

"Against the better teams they will not recover because the other teams are as good as the United States is.

"The United States has the skill, but they don't always have the discipline," he added.

The United States will also face Colombia and Sweden in Group C of the tournament.