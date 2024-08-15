England managerial target makes shock decision on future
Mauricio Pochettino had been considered a potential candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss
Mauricio Pochettino is off the table as a candidate to take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager after agreeing terms to take over as United States national team boss.
Southgate stood down from his role after eight years in charge following England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.
The former Middlesbrough boss had got the job unexpectedly after Sam Allardyce's spell came to an unexpectedly swift end. Southgate went on to lead the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and two Euros finals, both of which ended in defeat.
Mauricio Pochettino agrees to become USMNT manager
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had been seen as a potential candidate to take over from Southgate as England prepare for their 2028 World Cup qualifying campaign.
But the Argentinian has reported agreed to take take over the United States men's national team after Gregg Berhalter was dismissed following a disappointing 2024 Copa America.
The USA played hosts to the competition but went out in the group stage after losing two of their three games, with Uruguay and Panama progressing to the knockout stages.
The Telegraph now report that Pochettino has agreed to take the reins from Berhalter as the United States prepare to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.
They add that Chelsea will not receive compensation for Pochettino's services: the terms they had agreed with him was that they would only be owed £5m by his next employer if they were a top six Premier League club.
England under-21s boss Lee Carsley has been put in interim charge of the England team for their Nations League games next month.
