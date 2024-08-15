England managerial target makes shock decision on future

Mauricio Pochettino had been considered a potential candidate to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of World XI acknowledges the fans prior to Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino is off the table as a candidate to take over from Gareth Southgate as England manager after agreeing terms to take over as United States national team boss.

Southgate stood down from his role after eight years in charge following England's 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.