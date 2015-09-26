Pellgrini confirms Hart injury

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed Joe Hart is carrying a minor injury and is not willing to risk him against Tottenham.

The England international sat out the League Cup win over Sunderland this week and was surprisingly kept on the bench for Saturday's trip to White Hart Lane, with Willy Caballero keeping his place.

"Joe had an injury problem in midweek, that's why he didn't make the bench against Sunderland," Pellegrini confirmed to BT Sport prior to the match. "He only worked yesterday, we didn't want to take the risk."

Pellegrini is determined to get City back to winning ways following their surprise 2-1 home defeat to West Ham last weekend.

"We dropped important points. We will try to recover them here against a difficult team. Despite losing the last game I think we really played well. In football sometimes you get these results," he added.