Penalty decisions again frustrate Pulis in West Brom defeat

West Brom manager Tony Pulis felt his side deserved two penalties in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Pulis' men went down to an early Ki Sung-yueng winner in the Premier League clash and saw referee Roger East wave away spot-kick appeals for challenges on Chris Brunt and Callum McManaman.

Nine-man West Brom were undone by a late Charlie Daniels penalty in their defeat to AFC Bournemouth last time out and Pulis was again frustrated as his side's winless run in the league was extended to five matches.

"We're disappointed, we came here to really have a go," explained the Welshman.

"We set ourselves out to try and get after them and work them as much as we could.

"The big disappointment, looking at the replays, is that it's two penalties. The first one - Chris Brunt's is a stone-banker penalty.

"The lad goes for the ball but Chris touches it away and he goes through him then Callum - the lad catches him.

"We had a penalty given against us last week that was outside the box but I thought the lads were fantastic.

"They worked really hard, especially second half, and we're really disappointed. There's no way we should be losing this game.

"There's no way, if there's any justice, we should be coming away from here with no points. You get it in your mind that these [decisions] are going against you and it's almost pre-planned but that's not the case.

"[East has] made, what we feel, are bad decisions but we have to be ready for Monday [when West Brom face Newcastle United."

Despite their current difficulties, Pulis urged his squad to keep the faith in a bid to halt their mini-slump.

"The last two games have been poor but it's fine margins," he added. "[We had] two men sent off against Bournemouth and we shot ourselves in the foot there but their penalty wasn't a penalty.

"[At Swansea] we played really well. We've got to keep going and keep believing."