Penedo savours penalty heroics

Panama goalkeeper Jaime Penedo basked in the nation's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final victory over Trinidad and Tobago in New Jersey on Sunday.

Penedo made a save in the ninth round of penalties as Panama triumphed 6-5 in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

The Los Angeles Galaxy keeper dived to his left to deny Lester Peltier as his team earned a semi-final showdown with Mexico.

Penedo was asked whether he was seeking redemption for Panama's 3-1 defeat to United States on penalties in the 2005 final, and said: "They're different games, different moments.

"I feel real joy because today was a real blessing to be able to advance to the next round."

Daneil Cyrus had the chance to win it for Trinidad and Tobago in the seventh round but he chipped his spot-kick over the crossbar, allowing Panama back into the contest.

"The referee told me that and I thought 'ugh,' but then he missed and we went on to win and now we can all smile," Penedo said.

Penedo added: "I think every moment has its sensation and own emotion.

"Like when people ask me what’s better, winning the league title in Guatemala or winning it in MLS, and I tell them each one has its own flavour and feeling. Each one is divine in the moment."

Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez heaped praised on his penalty hero.

"Penedo is very fast," said Gomez. "Jaime has a very high, impressive level. He's very good in the goal and his level of confidence is even more now."