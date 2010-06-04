Penpix of Chile squad

1-Claudio Bravo (Real Sociedad). Goalkeeper. Born April 13 1983. Caps 43.

Undisputed first-choice keeper who played in all 18 World Cup qualifiers. Moved to Spain in 2006 and has stuck with Real Sociedad despite their drop into the second division. Missed the end of the Spanish season with a knee injury but has recovered in time for Chile's opening match.

12-Miguel Pinto (Universidad de Chile). Goalkeeper. Born July 4 1983. Caps 14.

Likely second-choice keeper who has played for "La U" for eight years. Suffered a knee injury in early 2010 but returned to action in April.

23-Luis Marin (Union Espanola). Goalkeeper. Born May 18 1983. Caps 3.

Picked as Chile's third-choice keeper due to his consistency at club level. Kept clean sheets in recent friendlies against Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago.

5-Pablo Contreras (PAOK Salonika). Defender. Born Sept. 11 1978. Caps 51. Goals 1.

The most capped man in a young and relatively inexperienced squad. A survivor of the 2002 and 2006 qualifying campaigns, Contreras played for Monaco in France, Celta in Spain and Sporting in Portugal before moving to Greece.

2-Ismael Fuentes (Universidad Catolica). Defender. Born Aug. 4 1981. Caps 29. Goals 1.

A regular first-team player under previous coach Nelson Acosta, starting every match in the 2007 Copa America, he has recovered from falling slightly out of favour, having appeared in just six of Chile's 18 qualifiers.

4-Mauricio Isla (Udinese). Defender/Midfielder. Born June 12 1988. Caps 12.

Bielsa has used him in defence but this utility player is equally comfortable in midfield. Made his debut for Chile in Bielsa's first match in charge in 2007 but played in only five of the qualifiers and might watch much of the World Cup from the bench. Has enjoyed three solid seasons in Italy.

18-Gonzalo Jara (West Bromwich Albion). Defender. Born Aug. 29 1985. Caps 34. Goals 3.

Caught the eye of West Brom scouts at an under-23 tournament in France in 2008 and signed for the club a year later, helping them to promotion this season. A neat, technically efficient, versatile player, he should get a regular run-out at the finals.

17-Gary Medel (Boca Juniors). Defender/Midfielder. Born Aug. 3 1987. Caps 24. Goals 3.

Know as "Pitbull" for his ferocious handling of opponents, he has recovered from a nightmare start to 2009. First he was in a serious car crash and then a teenage girl fell to her death from the balcony of his apartment in what appears to have been an accident.

One of the few Chileans to cut the mustard in Argentine football, he scored both goals for Boca in their 2-0 defeat of arch-rivals River Plate in March. Likes to push forward down the right and can play in midfield and defence.

3-Waldo Ponce (Universidad Catolica). Defender. Born Dec. 4 1982. Caps 25. Goals 2.

Tall, agile, mop-haired central defender, strong in the air and a dead-ball expert. Spent a year in Germany with Wolfsburg and then played for Velez Sarsfield in Argentina before moving back to Chile in February to prepare for the World Cup.