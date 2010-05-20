Penpix of Netherlands squad

Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax Amsterdam). Goalkeeper. Born Sept. 22 1982. Caps 25. Goals 0.

First-choice goalkeeper, and true penalty-killer, since Edwin van der Sar resigned after the Euro 2008 finals. Made his debut for Ajax in 2002, followed by his first cap in September 2004. Several injuries during his first three seasons in Amsterdam stopped him becoming a regular. Deaf in one ear. Was sent off for a professional foul during a friendly international against Australia in 2008 to become the first Dutch team keeper to receive a red card.

Michel Vorm (Utrecht). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 20 1983. Caps 3. Goals 0.

Athletic keeper who has been the first choice at mid-table Utrecht since 2006 after one season on loan at second division side Den Bosch. Seems calm in his goal but challenges every ball in his area. Won first two caps in friendly international matches and had an outstanding performance in his third at Hampden Park in the final World Cup qualifying match against Scotland. Is considered the stand-in for first choice Stekelenburg.

Sander Boschker (Twente Enschede). Goalkeeper. Born Oct. 20 1970. Caps 0. Goals 0.

Holds the record for Dutch league appearances for a single club with 543. A solid keeper with 19 years of league experience. Won the Dutch championship with Twente this season and is expected to make the World Cup squad as third keeper, to add some experience.

Ron Vlaar (Feyenoord). Defender. Born Feb. 16 1985. Caps 3. Goals 0.

Physical, strong central defender who won his first cap in October 2005 six months after his debut in professional soccer for AZ Alkmaar. Allowed Luca Toni to score twice in his second appearance, which probably kept him out the World Cup 2006 squad. Joined Feyenoord in January 2006 but was sidelined for almost two seasons with a double cruciate knee ligament injury. Made an impressive comeback this season. Excels with overview, a powerful long drive and precise long pass.

Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam). Defender. Born Feb 3 1988. Caps 8. Goals 0.

Offensive back who scored six league goals for his club this season. Since 2008 he has been a first choice at Ajax and set to fill the same role in the Dutch team. Defensively Van der Wiel needs to improve as he might get have problems against a conventional winger. Ran into trouble with coach Bert van Marwijk last year when he pulled out of the squad going to Australia for a friendly because of concussion, then reported on Twitter that he had been to a concert by rapper Lil Wayne on the night the team flew out.

Edson Braafheid (Celtic). Defender. Born April 8 1983. Caps 6. Goals 0.

Left wing defender who will be second choice behind Giovanni van Bronckhorst. In two seasons at Twente Enschede he proved himself to be a fast, solid defender which earned him a transfer to Bayern Munich in July 2009 but he did not play much and moved to Glasgow's Celtic on loan.

Vurnon Anita (Ajax Amsterdam). Defender. Born April 4 1989. Caps 0. Goals 0.

Wing defender, who became a regular this season at his club Ajax Amsterdam under Martin Jol. Born on the Dutch Antilles and move to the Netherlands when he was eight months old. Started to pl