People like to talk - Marcelo responds to misquoted Klopp

Real Madrid's Marcelo says he is ignoring scrutiny over his defensive qualities after an unflattering remark was erroneously attributed to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

In an interview with former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler published by the Mirror, Klopp discussed the widely held perception of Marcelo as a full-back better suited to attacking than fulfilling his traditional duties as part of the back four.

The German's subtle analysis, which sought to explain the challenge of trying to take advantage of Madrid's aggressive, fluid style of play, appears to have been somewhat lost in translation.

During a news conference ahead of the Champions League final in Kiev, a journalist told Marcelo that Klopp had claimed the Brazil international "can't defend".

The 30-year-old Selecao star, though, carefully avoided becoming embroiled in a verbal sparring match on the eve of the decider at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

"I haven't seen the interview," Marcelo said.

"In a final like this a lot of people like to talk about things that aren't really true.

"That's their opinion. I'm happy with my work and my team-mates and coach are happy with the way I'm playing.

"I go to work with humility and I don't give my opinion about the way other people work. I haven't seen Klopp's interview so I can't really give an opinion."

We've arrived at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium! Press conference and training session coming up... May 25, 2018

Despite guiding the team to two consecutive Champions League triumphs and a third final in succession, Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has come under pressure following the team's meek surrender of LaLiga's title to fierce rivals Barcelona.

Marcelo, though, is adamant the former France international remains the best man for the job.

"I wouldn't change Zinedine Zidane," he said.

"One day you're on top and the next day everyone is putting you down but for me Zidane is the best trainer in the world."