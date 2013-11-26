Pep: Bayern must adapt to conditions quickly

Bayern are looking to win a record 10th Champions League match in a row and seal top spot in Group D in the fixture.

But freezing conditions are expected in Russia, with Bayern's training session on Tuesday cancelled due to persistent snow, and CSKA have won five of their last six matches.

Guardiola said on Tuesday: "We must get used to the weather conditions quickly.

"It was a long flight, but you can say the same about CSKA when they played us in Munich. We must be fully focused as CSKA are a well-drilled, professional outfit.

"They have some very good players and are strong at the back and in attack. They are good at moving the ball forward quickly. It won't be easy, but I think we should win.

"I know about Zoran Tosic and Sergei Ignashevich, who I think are excellent players. Seydou Doumbia scored in CSKA's last game against Spartak Moscow and he's a great player with an excellent eye for goal."

Doumbia has scored seven goals in his last five matches for CSKA and will be hoping to take advantage of Bayern's injury crisis.

Franck Ribery, Mario Mandzukic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Claudio Pizarro and Bastian Schweinsteiger are all sidelined for the Bundesliga champions.

With Guardiola's side having already qualified for the round of 16, the manager has acknowledged there is a chance of his side dropping off - but added that he has warned against it.

"We have a number of injury problems and will be without a number of players but I will put out our best available team," the Spaniard said.

"I trust my players completely. Every game is different and it is impossible to repeat past performances. It won't be easy.

"We are already through to the knockout stages and there is a chance we may ease off. However, I don't want my players to do so."