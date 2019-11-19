Pep Guardiola’s agent refuses to rule out return to Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola’s agent has refused to rule out the possibility of his client returning to Bayern Munich.

Guardiola spent three seasons in charge at the Allianz Arena between 2013 and 2016, during which time he won three Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals.

The Catalan failed to win the Champions League in Bavaria, as his side suffered defeat in three consecutive semi-finals.

However, Guardiola’s successors have been unable to reach the same heights he did at Bayern, with Carlo Ancelotti sacked in September 2017 and Niko Kovac also dismissed earlier this month.

Arsene Wenger was linked with a caretaker role with the Bundesliga champions, but the former Arsenal boss now appears to be out of the running.

Bayern have decided to stick with Hansi Flick as interim head coach until at least the winter break, with the 54-year-old having burnished his credentials by overseeing a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund before the international break.

Flick may ultimately remain in charge until the end of the campaign, much like Jupp Heynckes did after replacing Ancelotti on the bench in 2017/18.

That was Heynckes’ third spell at the helm of Bayern, and the club could attempt to bring Guardiola back for a second stint next summer.

The Manchester City manager is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2021, although there are doubts over whether he will begin a fifth season with the same club for the first time in his coaching career.

And Guardiola’s agent left the door open when asked in an interview with Spox whether his client could return to Bayern, although he insists the 48-year-old remains content with life in England.

In the world of football nothing is certain, nothing is impossible,” said Josep Maria Orobitg. “I talked with Pep last Wednesday and everything remains the same. He is happy at City and in Manchester, where he has a contract.”

Guardiola’s City side host Chelsea this weekend as the Premier League champions attempt to close the nine-point gap separating them from leaders Liverpool.

