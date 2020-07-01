Pep Guardiola thanks Leroy Sane ahead of expected Etihad exit
By PA Staff
Pep Guardiola has wished Leroy Sane well with the winger set to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich.
City are close to completing a deal with the German champions that could be worth a potential £54.8million.
Guardiola said: “It looks like he is going to go to Munich. I wish him all the best. I give him a big thanks for our years together.
“I would have liked him to stay here but he has decided to move on.”
