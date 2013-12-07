Pep thrilled with Bayern's complete performance

Last season's treble winners have not dropped off from their Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winning campaign and put 14th-placed Bremen to the sword on Saturday.

The pre-match talk was surrounding Bayern's unbeaten league run but, after watching his side extend their run of matches without loss to 40, Guardiola was humbled to be the man directing a talented line-up.

"It was the first game this season where we kept our positions well," the former Barcelona boss said.

"Every player stuck to his position and after having the ball, they want back to that same position.

"I want to congratulate my players, it was a very strong game from us.

"We only had two-and-a-half days to recover (from the DFB-Pokal tie with Augsburg) and coming here to this mythical stadium in Bremen and play on this level is great and makes me happy.

"Thank you to the club for bringing these amazing players. It's an honour for me to coach them."

On Bayern star Franck Ribery - who scored two goals and set up another at Bremen - Guardiola said the Frenchman would be a worthy winner of the Ballon d'Or.

"We have been talking about this topic for a long time now. Franck had an incredible season last year. His career is incredible," the Spanish coach said.

"This year Franck is one of the reasons why we are where we are.

"Obviously lots of other players too but especially Franck naturally he deserves to win the title (Ballon d'Or), this personal title but the most important thing is he is happy with his performances last year and what he is doing now.

"Whether he loses or not is not gonna change his life, his career or our opinion about him.

"He and his team last year with Jupp (Heynckes) won everything and obviously he deserves it. But the other players are amazing too. Lionel Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldo, or another player.

"But last season for him was, without a doubt, amazing."

Guardiola also commented on his nation's draw for next year's World Cup, claiming all three of Spain's group opponents will provide tough tests.

"I have a lot of faith in Spain's football players and in national coach Vicente del Bosque.

"He is an incredible person with lots of experience. The players also have lots of experience; they have won everything in the last 8-12 years.

"They should be ok. But the group is not easy.

"Louis Van Gaal is a great coach and Holland is always a good team that plays good football.

"Chile is very aggressive. I was surprised by Chile's football recently.

"And Australia is the surprise package."