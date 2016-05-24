Pepe calls on Madrid to continue making history

Pepe believes victory in Saturday's Champions League final will see the current Real Madrid squad write their name into club history.

Real face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the showdown at San Siro, the second time the two clubs have met in the final in three seasons.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Real triumphed 4-1 after extra-time in Lisbon in 2014 as they sealed 'La Decima' - a 10th European Cup crown - and an 11th on Saturday would see them move four clear of AC Milan on the all-time list.

"I think in a final it's 50-50, they want to win, we want to win, we can continue with an amazing history that this club has," Pepe said in Tuesday's media conference.

"Atletico Madrid we have to respect, they're a good team, but we always have to think about ourselves as a unit.

"That [2014] is all in the past. We've got another opportunity here to continue making history and that's what we're trying to do. We're going out to win, the most important thing is to prepare and be ready on the day.

"The team is in good shape, we've worked hard and there's still four days and that's what we're going to do. It's going to be one of the most important days of our lives so we have to be in good shape but we're going to be ready.

"I think they're going to be in good shape as well. I can speak for us, I know we've been working well, our coach is going to prepare us in the best way possible.

"A failure will be if we don't play like a side. We can continue making history in a club like Madrid so it's important. We're very excited about being here and continuing with this dream."