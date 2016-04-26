Pepe: I am not violent - Neymar has more yellows

Real Madrid defender Pepe has dismissed suggestions he is a violent player and has pointed out Barcelona forward Neymar has been booked more this campaign.

Pepe has been involved in a number of controversial incidents throughout his career, receiving a 10-match ban in 2008-09 after stamping on Getafe's Javier Casquero, while also making the headlines for the wrong reasons in games against Barcelona on more than one occasion.

But the Portugal centre-back believes he does not deserve his reputation as a violent player and feels Madrid would already have offloaded him had he really been "crazy".

"The people can say what they want, but fact remains that Neymar has been booked more often than me," Pepe told Surface.

"Real Madrid are an exemplary club. I would never have had the chance to play for this club for such a long period had I really been such a crazy, violent player."

Pepe has been booked five times in 20 La Liga appearances this season, with Neymar seeing yellow six times in 31 games.