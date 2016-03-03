Pepe: Madrid have moved on from Ronaldo comments

Real Madrid defender Pepe insists his team have moved on from Cristiano Ronaldo's comments in the wake of their derby loss.

The Portugal superstar held clear-the-air talks with the squad after his comments, which he claimed were misinterpreted following the 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Madrid responded with a 3-1 La Liga victory over Levante on Wednesday, with Ronaldo scoring and providing an assist.

Pepe said the squad had tried to put the issue behind them.

"Cristiano? It happened. We talked. We are all together in the same boat," he said.

"What we have to do is work and sweat every game in this shirt, because many people in Spain and in the world who suffer when we lose.

"We need to respect and work with great humility."

Pepe made his first appearance since January in the win over Levante, returning from a foot injury.

The 33-year-old was pleased to be back and contributing for Madrid, who are nine points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

"I'm recovered. I was injured a long time, played with discomfort and the coach decided to stop to recover," Pepe said.

"I'm recovered and now I want to be with my team."