Pepe: Real on course for European success

The Portugal international has played the entirety of Real's UEFA Champions League campaign this season, helping them top Group B by nine points before beating Schalke 6-1 in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Pepe has also proved crucial in helping Carlo Ancelotti's side to the final of the Copa del Rey and the summit of La Liga.

The 31-year-old believes Real are on course for 'La Decima' - a 10th success in Europe's premier club competition.

"We have to believe we can win the Decima. We're working towards that and the truth is that we are doing a good job, both in La Liga and in the Champions League," he told Record.

"And we've got the cup final, too. We're doing really well at the best stage of the season. We are a consistent and reliable team."

Pepe's Real and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sparkling form this season - scoring 37 goals in all competitions.

Ronaldo led Portugal to the FIFA World Cup finals by scoring all four goals in a play-off win against Sweden and Pepe claims the Ballon d'Or winner could get even better.

"Cristiano surprises us every day. He doesn't have any limits," Pepe continued.

"He has the mindset of always wanting to do more. He's always trying to beat last year's goal record and that's why he's so exceptional."