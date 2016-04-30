Pepe tips Zidane to become top coach

Real Madrid defender Pepe has predicted that boss Zinedine Zidane will remain with the club and develop into one of the top coaches in world football.

Although the Frenchman has guided the Spanish giants to 17 wins from 22 games since succeeding Rafael Benitez at the Santiago Bernabeu in January, there has been speculation that he could be sacked if Madrid fail to win the Spanish league title or the Champions League this season.

But Pepe believes the 43-year-old is very much destined for success.

"He's a coach who works very hard," the Portuguese centre-back told Sky Sports' Soccer AM. "He's very disciplined and very clear about his ideas in terms of what he wants and what we need to do on the pitch.

"I think he could be coach here at Real for many years to come.

"He loves football, he lives for it, has an outstanding knowledge and has a bright managerial future in front of him.

"I think he will definitely be one of the best managers in the world."

Pepe also went on to reveal that the former World Cup winner has lost little of his legendary playing ability since hanging up his boots 10 years ago.

"He's top quality," he said. "We do some specific finishing drills with him and he usually plays the final pass and he's still quality.

"He's still in good shape, looks after himself and football runs through his veins.

"I think he would still be able to play today."