How to watch Burnley vs Sunderland online: Live streams, TV info, preview

Elizer Mayenda of Sunderland celebrates after scoring against West Ham last weekend

Watch Burnley vs Sunderland as both newly-promoted teams face off in MD2 of the new Premier League campaign.

Burnley vs Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday, 23 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Burnley were dealt a slap of reality last weekend in the Premier League opener, beaten 3-0 by Tottenham in North London.

Goals from Richarlison (2) and Brennan Johnson condemned Scott Parker's side to defeat, with the Clarets registering a mere four shots on target across the 90 minutes.

As for Sunderland, it was jubilation in the north-east as they beat West Ham United 3-0 thanks to three goals inside the final half an hour. Elizer Mayenda was in fine form as he notched the opener, silencing critics with his terrific forward play.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch Sunderland vs Burnley online from anywhere today.

Can I watch Burnley vs Sunderland in the UK?

Burnley vs Sunderland falls during the Saturday 3pm blackout, which means it cannot legally be shown live in the UK. All other games outside this specific kick-off slot are televised.

What's more, all games, including the Saturday 3pm fixtures, are shown live in pretty much every other country in the world.

You can get your usual coverage from anywhere with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Burnley vs Sunderland from anywhere

Out of the country when Burnley vs Sunderland is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams. It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.

Watch Burnley vs Sunderland in the US

In the USA, Burnley vs Sunderland will be broadcast on Peacock, which is NBC's official sports streaming platform.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Burnley vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Burnley vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Turf Moor will have to become something of a fortress if Burnley want to remain as a Premier League side come May.

Disappointment at Tottenham will have to be quickly put to bed, especially given Sunderland's visit to Lancashire.

Parker's side didn't manage to beat the Black Cats last season in the Championship across their two meetings, with the home clash finishing in a 0-0 draw.

Sunderland have also kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight league games against Burnley, including each of the last three in a row.

Sunderland may opt to remain with the same side that beat West Ham last time out, especially with Dan Ballard notching from the back.

With an attack that looks sharp, Regis Le Bris's side have spent a whopping £142m this summer, as they aim to retain their Premier League status.

Granit Xhaka looks a neat pick-up, whilst Trai Hume was brilliant in his performance against the Hammers.

In terms of injuries, Luke O'Nien, Romaine Mundle and Arthur Masuaku all remained sidelined for Sunderland, with Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Fuhr Hjelde also currently out of action.

Burnley are keeping a close eye on Armando Broja, who didn't feature against Spurs last weekend.

The former Chelsea man has been training individually after a lengthy period without first-team football, and it is hoped his Premier League experience can be crucial this season.

Burnley vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 0-2 Sunderland

The Clarets of yesteryear were built on strong foundations at the back, but Sunderland's attacking recruitment looks to have been done with detailed intricacies, and we can't see anything other than a second win in a row for the Black Cats.