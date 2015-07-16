Pereira keen to build friendships with former enemies

Uruguay international defender Maxi Pereira has crossed one of the greatest divides in Portuguese football after signing a three-year deal with Porto.

Pereira, who spent the past eight seasons with reigning Primera Liga champions Benfica, arrived at Porto's training camp in the Dutch town of Horst on Wednesday, ahead of the club's friendly against Fortuna Sittard.

The 31-year-old right-back told Porto's official channel he could not wait to start pre-season as he looks to win another league title, but this time in blue and white rather than red.

"I am very happy to be here and be part of this group, and I've been wanting to train," said Pereira, who was part of Uruguay's Copa America squad.

"We hope the best for the team, I want to integrate myself in the group and be another player working hard to reach the goal, which is to be champion with FC Porto."

Pereira has 105 caps for Uruguay and played a key role in Benfica winning the Primeira Liga for the past two seasons.

The former Defensor Sporting man won three league titles during his time with the Lisbon-based club, playing 212 times in the Primeira Liga before deciding to join one of Benfica's fiercest rivals.

Prior to Benfica's two straight league crowns, Porto won three in a row.