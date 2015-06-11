Pereira named Fenerbahce coach

Vitor Pereira has been named as Fenerbahce's new coach on a two-year deal.

The Portuguese takes over at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium following the departure of Ismail Kartal, who resigned from his post last month.

It was confirmed earlier on Thursday that Pereira had parted company with Olympiacos, who he led to a Super League and Greek Cup double, after just six months in charge amid a reported fall-out with the club's owner.

Pereira is charged with the task of bringing the Turkish Super Lig title back to Fener, after Istanbul rivals Galatasaray were crowned champions last month.

As well as his achievements with Olympiacos, Pereira won the Primeira Liga twice during a two-year stint as coach of Porto.