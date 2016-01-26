Perez backs Varane to skipper Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez expects France defender Raphael Varane to captain the club one day.

The 22-year-old moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Lens in August 2011 and has established himself as an important defensive player for Madrid.

While undoubtedly one of the more understated signings of Perez's two spells as president, the 68-year-old has high hopes for the centre-back.

"I am convinced that Varane will one day be captain of Real Madrid," Perez said in an interview with France Football.

"He is adored by the fans. Not only is he is a great player, he is also a great person."

While Varane is poised to play a key role for the host country when France bid for glory at Euro 2016 later in the year, Madrid striker Karim Benzema appears set to watch the tournament from afar.

Benzema was charged by a court in Versailles last November with complicity in an attempt to blackmail and participating in a criminal conspiracy as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to extort money from his international colleague Mathieu Valbuena.

The case is ongoing and, although Benzema has protested his innocence, the French Football Federation has suspended him from national team duty until the investigation is concluded.

Perez voiced support for the striker and insists Real Madrid will remain in his corner.

"We have supported him [Benzema] and we will always support him," Perez added.

"Having spoken to him, I'm sure that it is impossible to think that he did something bad.

"He is a good lad and I am absolutely convinced that, above all, his intention was to help his friend Mathieu Valbuena."