Perez: Zidane has made history at Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has hailed coach Zinedine Zidane for making history at the club.

After taking over from Rafael Benitez in January, the Frenchman guided Madrid to the Champions League title on Saturday.

And this achievement follows on from his successes in the same competition as a player, in 2002, and as an assistant manager, in 2014.

After seeing Zidane bring the trophy back to the Santiago Bernabeu once more, Perez was glowing in his praise of the 43-year-old's historic accomplishments.

"The key element is Zidane," the president told Marca. "He has changed the recent history of Real Madrid.

"Since 2001 he has created a way to understand football that has helped us win these European Cups."

Perez also revealed that Zidane promised him success upon taking the job.

"Zidane symbolises the values of Real Madrid like respect, humbleness and talent," he continued.

"When I spoke to him back in January he told me he was ready to work and that he knew Real Madrid and its changing room very well.

"He said to me: 'Don't worry president, we will win something. I'm certain'."