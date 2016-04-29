Perisic: Liverpool and Chelsea should talk to Inter

Inter star Ivan Perisic has told the likes of Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea to table any interest with his club.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both reportedly interested in the 27-year-old winger, who only joined Inter in August last year.

The Croatia international said it was an "honour" to play for Inter and deflected questions about his future by insisting he was happy to stay with Roberto Mancini's side.

However, Perisic did suggest that Inter was a stop in his career as opposed to the final destination during a question-and-answer session for the club's official site.

"Inter is a big step in my career. They're a big club and I'll do my best to perform well here," he said.

"I really like Italy and Inter. When I was a kid I used to watch several leagues and I knew the names of all the greats that have played for this club. Italy is a gorgeous country and I really like it.

"I've got a five-year contract and I'm coming to the end of the first, which means I still have four to run. You never know in football though but if someone were interested they'd need to talk to Inter."

Perisic said he was confident that Mancini's young side could go on to achieve big things.

Inter started the season very well, but were undone by a horror run in the middle of the year that wrecked their title chances as Juventus recovered from their poor start to claim a fifth-straight Serie A title.

Now, Inter are struggling to qualify for the Champions League, as they trail third-placed Roma by seven points with three games remaining.

"The fans would like to see Inter winning trophies like in 2010. We're a young team and we've made progress. Lots of new players joined this year so we need a bit of time to develop further," he said.



"What matters is the team winning. Even if I only managed to score once or twice all season, if the team won the league title, I'd still be happy."