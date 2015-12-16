Perth Glory 1 Melbourne Victory 0: Debutant Reiners inspires victory

An inspired debut from Jamal Reiners gave Perth Glory a 1-0 A-League win over an out-of-sorts Melbourne Victory.

The 17-year-old set up Diego Castro in the 74th minute to give the home side all three points at nib Stadium, with Victory now winless and scoreless in three matches.

The hosts looked the more threatening in the first half, but it was Victory's Besart Berisha who came closest to opening the scoring past the hour mark as he crashed the ball off the crossbar with a fierce strike from inside the area.

Glory took the lead just eight minutes later. Reiners charged down the left wing in confident style before cutting the ball across goal, allowing Castro to turn it over the line from point-blank range.

Dylan Murnane fired narrowly wide as Victory sought an equaliser, but Glory held on to move eighth in the table ahead of the weekend clash with leaders Western Sydney Wanderers.