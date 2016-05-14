Peru finalise 23-man squad for Copa America

Peru have finalised their squad for next month's Copa America Centenario, with coach Ricardo Gareca focused on unearthing fresh faces.

There were no real surprises in the 23-man squad after the likes of Claudio Pizarro, Jefferson Farfan and Juan Manuel Vargas failed to make the initial roster.

Experienced players Paolo Guerrero, Yoshimar Yotun, Alberto Rodriguez and Christian Ramos were retained on Friday, along with five debutants, as Josepmir Ballon and Carlos Lobaton were among the 17 players cut.

Alejandro Hohberg, Luiz da Silva, Armando Alfageme, Luis Abram and Carlos Caceda are in line to earn their first senior caps when the Copa America gets underway in the United States on June 3.

There are also nine players with less than 10 caps in the squad - Aldo Corzo, Jair Cespedes, Miguel Trauco, Miguel Araujo, Cristian Benavente, Renato Tapia, Oscar Vilchez, Edison Flores and Andy Polo.

Drawn in Group B, Peru open their campaign against Haiti on June 4, followed by clashes with Ecuador (June 8) and Brazil (June 12).

Peru 23-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Caceda (Universitario), Pedro Gallese (Juan Aurich), Diego Penny (Sporting Cristal)

Defenders: Luis Abram (Sporting Cristal), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Jair Cespedes (Sporting Cristal), Aldo Corzo (Deportivo Municipal), Christian Ramos (Juan Aurich), Alberto Rodriguez (Sporting Cristal), Miguel Trauco (Universitario), Yoshimar Yotun (Malmo)

Midfielders: Armando Alfageme (Deportivo Municipal), Adan Balbin (Universitario), Cristian Benavente (Charleroi), Christian Cueva (Toluca), Luiz da Silva (PSV), Alejandro Hohberg (Universidad Cesar Vallejo), Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Oscar Vilchez (Alianza Lima)

Forwards: Edison Flores (Universitario), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Andy Polo (Universitario), Raul Ruidiaz (Universitario)