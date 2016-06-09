Pescara secure Serie A return

Pescara earned promotion to Serie A by completing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Trapani at the Stadio Polisportivo Provinciale on Thursday.

Having won the first leg 2-0, Pescara earned a 1-1 draw in the return contest of the Serie B promotion play-off final to secure a return to the top flight having been relegated in 2013.

Nicola Citro got Trapani off to a great start, halving the aggregate deficit with a cool finish just five minutes into the match.

The visitors were unable to muster a response before half-time, but a crucial equaliser arrived in sensational circumstances in the 57th minute.

The ball appeared to get tangled in the referee's feet but Valerio Verre brilliantly moved it clear and curled an effort into the top right-hand corner from 35 yards with Trapani goalkeeper Nicolas hopelessly out of position – the midfielder sprinting to the other end of the pitch to celebrate in front of the visiting fans.

That left the hosts needing a huge turnaround and their situation worsened when Gennaro Scognamiglio was dismissed with 64 minutes played after denying Gianluca Lapadula a goalscoring opportunity.

And a comeback never materialised leaving Massimo Oddo and his players to celebrate their promotion to Serie A.