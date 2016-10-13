Phelan confirmed as Hull boss

Mike Phelan has been confirmed as Hull City head coach, having been in the role on a caretaker basis since Steve Bruce's departure in July.

Phelan guided Hull to victories over Leicester City and Swansea City in his first two games in charge, but has since picked up just one point from a difficult run of five matches.

The former Manchester United assistant was widely expected to be given the role, with uncertainty over the club's ownership thought to be behind the delay.

The announcement comes just a day after Bruce was revealed as the new boss of Championship outfit Aston Villa.

"It’s been a while in coming, but I'm happy with the position I am now in and looking forward to the challenge ahead," he told the club's official website.

"It has taken time, but things have to be done correctly with these matters. What is important now is that we move forward and help this squad of players be successful for this football club.

"It's exciting to step over that threshold into management and I'm looking forward to working with this group of players that has done so well so far.

"The support I have received from everyone has been magnificent and I want that to continue because the challenges ahead are huge.

"The fans have been excellent through the last few months and the players have given me their full backing.

"I'm looking forward to what is to come now so roll on the next few games."