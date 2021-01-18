Phil Neville named Inter Miami head coach hours after leaving England Women job

Phil Neville has been appointed as the new head coach at Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami after ending his tenure as England Women boss.

Inter Miami confirmed the news on Monday, a few hours on from the Football Association announcing the 43-year-old was stepping down from his role with the Lionesses with immediate effect.

The club are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham, who is also his fellow co-owner of League Two side Salford.

Phil Neville, welcome to #InterMiamiCF!— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 18, 2021

Neville said in a statement on Inter Miami’s website: “I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with Chris (Henderson, the club’s new chief soccer officer and sporting director) and the entire ownership group.

“This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of.

“This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality, and I look forward to getting to work.”

Beckham said: “I am very happy with the leadership group we have established to lead the team as we turn the page following our inaugural season and look forward to having Chris and Phil join us soon.

Thank you for everything! 👏❤️— Lionesses (@Lionesses) January 18, 2021

“I have known Phil since we were both teenagers at the Manchester United academy. We share a footballing DNA having been trained by some of the best leaders in the game, and it’s those values that I have always wanted running through our club.

“Phil has deep experience in football, as a player and as a coach at both club and international level, and over his career he has worked with many of the finest managers and players in the game.

“I know his qualities as a person, his decency, loyalty and honesty – and his incredible energy and work ethic. Anyone who has played or worked with Phil knows he is a natural leader, and I believe now is the right time for him to join.”