Phoenix-Victory A-League clash postponed due to earthquakes

Saturday's A-League fixture between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory has been postponed following devastating earthquakes in New Zealand.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) made the decision due to damage caused to Westpac Stadium in the wake of a series of powerful earthquakes, which claimed at least two lives, in the country on Monday.

A date for the rescheduled clash is yet to be determined.

"Our first concern is for the safety of everyone involved and from our desire to support Wellington Phoenix, Westpac Stadium and New Zealand authorities in this very difficult time," said head of the A-League Greg O'Rourke.

"Our condolences and thoughts go to the people of New Zealand who have been affected by this terrible natural disaster."

Phoenix were seeking revenge against Victory, who romped to a 6-1 victory over the New Zealanders on October 31.

Wellington are sixth in the standings after six rounds, four points adrift of fourth-placed Victory.