Picture this! Sterling starts for England against Panama

Raheem Sterling is included in England’s team - along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek - for the World Cup clash with Panama.

Having started the 2-1 win over Tunisia, Sterling's place in the XI on Sunday appeared to be in doubt after various media outlets published a picture of an apparent team sheet on display during an open training session.

Marcus Rashford, who replaced Sterling during the second half of the game in Volgograd, was expected to be in the side, but instead starts the game on the bench.

There is, however, a place in the line-up for Loftus-Cheek, with the midfielder making his first competitive start in place of the injured Dele Alli.

England know a win in Nizhny Novgorod will see them accompany Belgium through to the last 16, with the two sides set to battle it out for top spot in Group G when they meet in Kaliningrad on Thursday.