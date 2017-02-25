Piegate bites back as Sutton are forced to use outfield player in goal

Allowing Wayne Shaw to leave due to a pastry-eating betting scandal came back to bite Sutton United, as an injury to their regular goalkeeper forced them to field an outfield player between the sticks for 75 minutes on Saturday.

Reserve keeper Shaw resigned in the week after a furore over his decision to eat a pie during the National League side's FA Cup defeat at home to Arsenal.

A bookmaker, who sponsored Sutton for the tie, offered odds of 8-1 for 45-year-old Shaw to tuck in to something during the game - a factor he later admitted he was aware of.

The incident subsequently came under investigation by the Gambling Commission, while the Football Association was also reportedly set to look into the matter, prompting Shaw to step aside.

16' Worner injured himself in the process and has been replaced by Downer in goal. February 25, 2017

Though the rotund net-minder's best years are perhaps behind him, his services would have come in handy when first-choice Ross Worner was forced off just 15 minutes into Saturday's fixture at Torquay United, just after conceding the opening goal.

Sutton right-back Simon Downer donned the gloves. What odds of a fairytale return for Shaw if Worner cannot play the next game...