Pioli confident Inter can shock Juventus

Stefano Pioli is confident Inter have what it takes to spring a surprise in Sunday's trip to Juventus.

The Nerazzurri have been in sublime form in recent months and have climbed to fourth place in Serie A following a seven-game winning run.

Inter beat Juventus 2-1 back in September and Pioli feels they have the capability to engineer another shock win against the league leaders at the weekend.

"Juventus are a great team but if anyone can cause them problems it is us. We will try to outdo them," Pioli said at a media conference.

"The game is worth three points like any other, but we know how much it means beyond that. We have prepared well for it. The players have looked even more determined and focused the last few days. They know how important this game is.

"We must get our approach nailed. We will go out there and give it everything we have got to try and win. We must be compact and careful about every little detail.

"It is important to maintain our balance. We need to perform as a team. When we play at a high tempo we can give anyone a game.

"It will be a great game and we will be able to see if there is a difference between the two teams. A win would be a confidence boost for us, but the game will not decide anything for either side."